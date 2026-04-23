Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar votes, hints at record voter turnout as tribute to Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said that the people of Baramati were turning out to vote out of their love and admiration for Ajit Pawar. (Express Photo)

Holding back tears, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote at the Baramati bypoll on Thursday morning, hinting at the possibility of a record turnout as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

“To date, Baramatikars have broken many records. If Baramatikars decide to do something, they can accomplish any task. And I think they have taken upon themselves to vote in large numbers,” Sunetra said, speaking to reporters at the Katewadi polling centre.

“Today, as a responsible citizen of this country, I exercised my right to vote at the Zilla Parishad School in Katewadi on the occasion of the Baramati Assembly by-election. To make our democracy stronger, I urge as many citizens as possible to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” she added.