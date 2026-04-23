Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar votes, hints at record voter turnout as tribute to Ajit Pawar

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Holding back tears, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote at the Baramati bypoll on Thursday morning, hinting at the possibility of a record turnout as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.
“To date, Baramatikars have broken many records. If Baramatikars decide to do something, they can accomplish any task. And I think they have taken upon themselves to vote in large numbers,” Sunetra said, speaking to reporters at the Katewadi polling centre.
“Today, as a responsible citizen of this country, I exercised my right to vote at the Zilla Parishad School in Katewadi on the occasion of the Baramati Assembly by-election. To make our democracy stronger, I urge as many citizens as possible to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” she added.
Sunetra is facing off against 22 Independents, with no major political party fielding a candidate against her.
Asked how she felt about the first elections being held since Ajit Pawar’s death, Sunetra said, “Baramatikars have supported the Pawar family for the last 60 years. Since this election is being held without Ajit dada’s presence, the people of Baramati have taken it into their own hands. They want to exercise their vote as a tribute to Ajit dada. Voters everywhere, including villages, are turning out to vote. Even those who are living outside Baramati have returned home to exercise their franchise.”
The Nationalist Congress Party candidate reiterated that the people of Baramati were turning out to vote out of their love, admiration, and trust for Ajit Pawar. “Everywhere in the constituency, people are turning out to vote. I won’t say they are turning out to vote out of enthusiasm…they consider it their duty to vote for me because of Ajit dada’s contribution to Baramati,” she said.
“We will have to accept that Ajit dada is not among us. Keeping this in mind, Baramatikars should cast their votes,” she added.
Asked about the health of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Sunetra said, “I have enquired about his health. He is not feeling well and therefore would not be casting his vote. However, his blessings are invaluable to the people of Baramati and me.”
Saying that Sharad Pawar’s contribution to the development of Baramati, Maharashtra, and the country was inspiring, she added that it was under his guidance that Ajit Pawar preserved the rich tradition of developmental politics.
“The people of Baramati will surely give a spontaneous response to the appeal made by Pawar Saheb. The citizens of Baramati are connected with the ideology of development, and that same direction will continue in the future. Heartfelt prayers for respected Saheb’s speedy recovery,” she said in a social media post.
Jay Pawar, her younger son who led the campaigning, also hoped Baramatikars would turn out in record numbers. “The percentage of votes will certainly go up. We are hoping that there would be 85 to 90 per cent voting,” he said.