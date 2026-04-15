Baramati bypoll: Rohit Pawar campaigns for Sunetra, urges 100% voters turnout to honour Ajit’s work

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While NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule have stayed away from campaigning, party MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday sprung a surprise as he campaigned for Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati bypoll.
Rohit Pawar said, “The people of Baramati don’t need to be told much; they know what needs to be done. Looking at Ajitdada’s work, I request every village to ensure 100% voting in favour of Sunetra Pawar.”
Jay Pawar, son of Sunetra Pawar said, “Our entire family is united and campaigning. It is a good feeling that Rohitdada is also campaigning. His parents are also campaigning. If during campaigning, he meets me, we will campaigning jointly.”
Rohit said Sunetra Pawar faces no challenge whatsoever.
“There are 22 people standing against Sunetra kaki (aunt); it wouldn’t be surprising if they get a stray vote or two. Some are outsiders who might even receive zero votes. The higher the voter turnout, the more it will benefit Sunetra kaki — 99% of those votes will go to her. Whatever votes are cast, 99% will go to Ajit Dada’s party because people will vote with Dada in mind.”
Rohit said everyone is campaigning in their own way. “The polling is on the 23rd, so time is short. By campaigning in different areas, we can increase our reach. Their side is campaigning differently, and so is ours. Other family members are also contributing to the campaign in their own capacities,” Rohit said.
“People are campaigning out of the respect and love they hold for Ajitdada. Leaving aside emotional bonds, I don’t think there is any other issue here. Ajitdada helped many people enter politics, provided aid with a social perspective, and offered personal assistance.
We are moving through this constituency out of a sense of duty towards Dada. It is unfortunate that we have to be here for an election campaign following Ajit Dada’s passing,” Rohit Pawar said.