Baramati bypoll: Rohit Pawar campaigns for Sunetra, urges 100% voters turnout to honour Ajit’s work

While NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule have stayed away from campaigning, party MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday sprung a surprise as he campaigned for Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati bypoll.

Rohit Pawar said, “The people of Baramati don’t need to be told much; they know what needs to be done. Looking at Ajitdada’s work, I request every village to ensure 100% voting in favour of Sunetra Pawar.”

Jay Pawar, son of Sunetra Pawar said, “Our entire family is united and campaigning. It is a good feeling that Rohitdada is also campaigning. His parents are also campaigning. If during campaigning, he meets me, we will campaigning jointly.”