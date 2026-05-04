Baramati Assembly bypoll result: Sunetra Pawar leads by 53,000+ votes; set to break Ajit Pawar’s record

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar is poised for a historic win in the Baramati Assembly constituency as counting for the high-stakes by-election began Monday morning.

By the end of the sixth round of counting at 11 am, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president was leading by over 53,000 votes. Going by the current trends, NCP sources said Sunetra Pawar is expected to secure around 2.20 lakh votes.

From the counting of postal ballots and the first round, Sunetra Pawar has been way ahead of all 22 Independent candidates. While she secured thousands of votes, her closest rival managed only 100, and the Independent candidates received fewer than 100. NOTA too secured just over 100 votes.

“If she crosses the 2 lakh mark, it will still be a record. This is because her husband, Ajit Pawar, secured 1.95 lakh votes in the 2019 election, the highest of his political career. Ajit Pawar had then won by a margin of 1.65 lakh votes, which till date remains a record in Maharashtra,” an NCP leader said.

The NCP is confident that Sunetra Pawar will not only secure a record number of votes but also get more than the votes polled by Ajit Pawar. “Sunetra Pawar will create a new record on the poll terrain of Maharashtra,” state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said.

The election to the Baramati Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of Ajit Pawar, who had held the seat since 1991.

Expressing a “heartfelt gratitude” to the people of Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said in a social media post, “This is not the end, it is just the beginning. A beginning of determination, struggle, and a New Baramati. I dedicate the trust you all have shown through your votes to the sacred memory of respected Ajit Dada. As the results are being announced today, we are all emotional as memories of respected Dada have been rekindled.

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“I request all the workers who loved Dada dearly—please do not take out any victory processions or celebrate by splashing gulal. Let us maintain restraint and behave in a manner that befits Dada’s ideals,” she added.

Unprecedented political unity

What is significant about Sunetra Pawar’s victory march is that she hardly campaigned, which was limited to regular morning walks in Baramati city.

Her younger son, Jay Pawar, criss-crossed Baramati, including more than 100 villages, met villagers, heard their grievances, and promised to resolve them. Photos and videos of his interaction with Baramati villagers had gone viral.

While NCP (SP) backed Sunetra Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and NCP (SP) national chief Sharad Pawar were not seen during the campaigning. Sule was present only at the concluding day rally when she appealed to voters to ensure the victory of Sunetra Pawar.

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However, other Pawar family members, including the families of Rohit Pawar, MLA of NCP (SP) and Yugendra Pawar, who had contested the 2024 elections against Ajit Pawar, campaigned for their “Sunetra Kaki.”

Besides the Mahayuti parties, even the Maha Vikas Aghadi supported Sunetra Pawar. Though the Congress had fielded its candidates, it withdrew him following requests from Sunetra Pawar, Sharad Pawar, and Supriya Sule.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also emphasised the need for an unopposed election, which failed to materialise despite the opposition not fielding candidates. Some Independents withdrew from the race, while 22 refused to do so.

The Pawar family has never lost the Baramati seat, whether in the Maharashtra Assembly or Lok Sabha. First, it was Sharad Pawar who had won the Baramati assembly seat from 1967, and then it was Ajit Pawar who first won the seat in a by-election in 1991. After that, Ajit Pawar won the Baramati seat in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

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Every time he contested, Ajit Pawar won by a huge margin. In 2019, the BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar added colour to the election through aggressive campaigning. However, it petered out into a no-contest with Ajit Pawar winning by a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes.