Baramati Assembly bypoll result: Sunetra Pawar leads by 53,000+ votes; set to break Ajit Pawar’s record

Sunetra Pawar leads comfortably in Baramati, securing thousands of votes, while her closest rival has around 100, Independents under 100 each, and NOTA just over 100.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneMay 4, 2026 12:16 PM IST
Sunetra Pawar, Baramati, Baramati bypollsIn an emotional social media post as the leads widened, Sunetra Pawar dedicated the trust shown by voters to the "sacred memory of Ajit Dada." Express Photo
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar is poised for a historic win in the Baramati Assembly constituency as counting for the high-stakes by-election began Monday morning.

By the end of the sixth round of counting at 11 am, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president was leading by over 53,000 votes. Going by the current trends, NCP sources said Sunetra Pawar is expected to secure around 2.20 lakh votes.

From the counting of postal ballots and the first round, Sunetra Pawar has been way ahead of all 22 Independent candidates. While she secured thousands of votes, her closest rival managed only 100, and the Independent candidates received fewer than 100. NOTA too secured just over 100 votes.

Also Read | Sunetra Pawar’s First major political test: Choosing face for council election

“If she crosses the 2 lakh mark, it will still be a record. This is because her husband, Ajit Pawar, secured 1.95 lakh votes in the 2019 election, the highest of his political career. Ajit Pawar had then won by a margin of 1.65 lakh votes, which till date remains a record in Maharashtra,” an NCP leader said.

The NCP is confident that Sunetra Pawar will not only secure a record number of votes but also get more than the votes polled by Ajit Pawar. “Sunetra Pawar will create a new record on the poll terrain of Maharashtra,” state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said.

The election to the Baramati Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of Ajit Pawar, who had held the seat since 1991.

Expressing a “heartfelt gratitude” to the people of Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said in a social media post, “This is not the end, it is just the beginning. A beginning of determination, struggle, and a New Baramati. I dedicate the trust you all have shown through your votes to the sacred memory of respected Ajit Dada. As the results are being announced today, we are all emotional as memories of respected Dada have been rekindled.

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“I request all the workers who loved Dada dearly—please do not take out any victory processions or celebrate by splashing gulal. Let us maintain restraint and behave in a manner that befits Dada’s ideals,” she added.

Unprecedented political unity

What is significant about Sunetra Pawar’s victory march is that she hardly campaigned, which was limited to regular morning walks in Baramati city.

Her younger son, Jay Pawar, criss-crossed Baramati, including more than 100 villages, met villagers, heard their grievances, and promised to resolve them. Photos and videos of his interaction with Baramati villagers had gone viral.

While NCP (SP) backed Sunetra Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and NCP (SP) national chief Sharad Pawar were not seen during the campaigning. Sule was present only at the concluding day rally when she appealed to voters to ensure the victory of Sunetra Pawar.

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Also Read | Two rallies, two distinct styles: Sunetra Pawar campaigns in her late husband’s shadow

However, other Pawar family members, including the families of Rohit Pawar, MLA of NCP (SP) and Yugendra Pawar, who had contested the 2024 elections against Ajit Pawar, campaigned for their “Sunetra Kaki.”

Besides the Mahayuti parties, even the Maha Vikas Aghadi supported Sunetra Pawar. Though the Congress had fielded its candidates, it withdrew him following requests from Sunetra Pawar, Sharad Pawar, and Supriya Sule.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also emphasised the need for an unopposed election, which failed to materialise despite the opposition not fielding candidates. Some Independents withdrew from the race, while 22 refused to do so.

The Pawar family has never lost the Baramati seat, whether in the Maharashtra Assembly or Lok Sabha. First, it was Sharad Pawar who had won the Baramati assembly seat from 1967, and then it was Ajit Pawar who first won the seat in a by-election in 1991. After that, Ajit Pawar won the Baramati seat in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

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Every time he contested, Ajit Pawar won by a huge margin. In 2019, the BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar added colour to the election through aggressive campaigning. However, it petered out into a no-contest with Ajit Pawar winning by a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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