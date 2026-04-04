Baramati bypoll: Congress firm on fielding candidate, Sunetra Pawar calls up Uddhav Thackeray

Even as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar Friday called up Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and sought his help for the Baramati Assembly bypoll, Sena UBT ally Congress indicated that it was determined to contest the seat and would announce the name of its candidate by Saturday evening. The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), too, said it would field a candidate.

The Baramati Assembly constituency fell vacant after its sitting legislator, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash in January. Ajit Pawar had won the Baramati Assembly seat eight consecutive times.

“Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar yesterday (Friday) called up our party chief and sought support for Baramati bypoll… The party chief will soon announce his decision,” said Sena UBT spokesperson Sanjay Raut at a press interaction in Mumbai on Saturday.