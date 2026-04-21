In no-contest Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar takes backseat as son Jay steals limelight in campaign for her

Even as campaigning for the Baramati bypoll — described as a no-contest election by parties — came to an end Tuesday, it was not Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, but her son, Jay, who stole the limelight as he criss-crossed the length and breadth of the constituency and sought votes for his mother.

There are around 120 villages in Baramati assembly constituency besides Baramati city area. While Sunetra Pawar was seen meeting voters only during her morning walks and issuing directives to party workers’ leaders, it was Jay who toured villages, gave a person touch to the campaign, held corner meetings, addressed voters’ problems and interacted with them.

“Against the backdrop of the Assembly by-election on April 23, I held detailed meetings with party workers and office-bearers in Baramati.

To ensure effective operations at every level of the election process, in-depth discussions were held on key aspects such as public relations, community engagement, and coordination. I instructed every worker to recognize their responsibility, reach out to voters, understand their expectations, and effectively present the party’s ideology. With the strength of organised planning, unity, and public trust, a firm resolve was expressed to win this election while maintaining the pace of development in Baramati,” Sunetra Pawar posted on social media after the campaigning started.

Even on the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, Sunetra confined herself to the Baramati city area.

On the other hand, Jay Pawar and NCP leaders and workers toured villages and addressed problems faced by voters. Jay Pawar started campaigning from Sangavi village. During his village outreach tour in Baramati constituency, Jay Pawar visited a school for orphaned children in Bhikoba Nagar.

“Due to the presence of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.) power line poles right next to the school, there was a constant risk of short circuits. This situation was extremely hazardous for the school, which had been constructed cost-effectively using containers. As soon as the school principal presented this issue to Jay Pawar, he immediately contacted MSEDCL officials and instructed them to resolve the matter urgently,” Jay’s campaign team members said.

During the visit, Jay Pawar personally inspected school containers and interacted with orphans to understand their difficulties.

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When party workers insisted, Jay Pawar even rode pillion on a two-wheeler. A party worker brought in a pink two-wheeler and urged him to ride with them. Ajit Pawar was famous for wearing a pink jacket.

In Sortewadi village of Baramati constituency, an enthusiastic boy delivered a powerful and spirited speech based on the life of Ajit Pawar.

“Following the speech, Jay interacted affectionately with the boy,” said his close aide.

While Jay was in the forefront of the campaign, his elder brother Parth Pawar was mostly busy with his new tenure as Rajya Sabha MP. He was seen only on the last two days.

Yugendra Pawar, nephew of Sunetra, said at least 12 members of the Pawar family campaigned for her. “My entire family, Rohit Pawar’s entire family and other family members campaigned for Sunetra Pawar. Like Jay, we also toured several villages of Baramati,” said Yugendra, who had lost to Jay in the 2024 assembly elections. On the concluding day, Sunetra shared the stage with Mahayuti leaders and exhorted voters to elect Sunetra Pawar.

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They campaigned in their own way. Sharad Pawar and Ajit’s families did not campaign jointly, said an NCP leader.

NCP leaders said there was absolutely no threat to Sunetra Pawar on Baramati turf where she is pitted against 22 independent candidates. “All the independent candidates will lose their deposit. Sunetra Pawar will win by a record margin of votes,” said Kiran Gujar, a long time family friend of the Pawar family.

No major political party has fielded its candidate against Sunetra Pawar. The Congress withdrew its candidate at the last moment.

Sharad Pawar won’t vote, backs Sunetra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will not cast his vote for the first time in a Baramati election.

“Since the first election I contested in 1967, I have continuously exercised my right to vote in the Baramati constituency. Now, in 2026, this by-election in the Baramati Assembly constituency is being held against the tragic backdrop of the unfortunate and accidental demise of Maharashtra’s beloved and popular leader, the late Ajit Pawar.

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In keeping with my long-standing tradition, I had decided to come to Baramati to cast my vote in this by-election.

Unfortunately, due to a sudden deterioration in my health, I had to be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Doctors have prohibited me from traveling outside Mumbai for treatment and mandatory rest. Therefore, it is with a heavy heart and deep regret that I must inform you that, under unavoidable circumstances, I am being deprived of exercising my right to vote. I am certain that the citizens, voters, and workers of Baramati, who have shown me relentless love and trust, will understand my situation.”

Pawar said, “Our party (Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar) has declared support for Mrs Sunetra Ajit Pawar in this by-election. This is, in a way, a tribute from our party to the late Ajit Pawar. I appeal to all voters in Baramati to pay their respects to the late Ajit Pawar by voting for Mrs. Sunetra Ajit Pawar. The voters of Baramati have reposed their faith in me for a very long time. I am confident they will respond to this appeal.”

Pawar added, “I also explored and inquired about various alternative voting options provided by the Election Commission since I could not be physically present. However, the State Election Officials informed me that those options were not available. Finally, with a very pained and heavy heart, I had to make the decision to stay away from voting.”