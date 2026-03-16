No Pawar vs Pawar: Supriya Sule rules out NCP (SP) candidate against Sunetra Pawar for Baramati bypoll

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A day after the Election Commission of India announced the bypoll to the Baramati Assembly seat on April 23, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said Monday there was no question of fielding a candidate against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
The Baramati Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January. The Nationalist Congress Party is set to field Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati seat, though the party has not yet announced her name. She is currently neither an MLA nor an MLC. As per the constitutional provision, she must be elected within six months.
“We will never field a candidate against Sunetra Vahini. Even Maha Vikas Aghadi will do likewise,” Sule told reporters in New Delhi.
Ajit Pawar, Sule’s cousin, won the Baramati seat a record 8 times in a row. In the 2024 Assembly elections, the NCP (Sharadchadra Pawar) fielded Ajit’s nephew, Yugendra Pawar, against him. Yugendra lost the election by a margin of over one lakh votes.
On Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoped that bypolls to the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly seats would be held unopposed. In the same breath, he said they were prepared to fight the elections if the situation so emerged.
“We are making efforts to ensure that a unanimous decision is reached on this count. However, if this election is forced upon us, we are prepared to fight it with full strength,” he said in Ahilyanagar before the EC announced the bypolls schedule.
Sunetra Pawar is currently an MP in Rajya Sabha.
The Rahuri seat had fallen vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile in October last year. The BJP is likely to field a family member of his from the seat.
The results of the bypolls would be announced on May 5.