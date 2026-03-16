No Pawar vs Pawar: Supriya Sule rules out NCP (SP) candidate against Sunetra Pawar for Baramati bypoll

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the bypoll to the Baramati Assembly seat on April 23, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said Monday there was no question of fielding a candidate against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

The Baramati Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January. The Nationalist Congress Party is set to field Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati seat, though the party has not yet announced her name. She is currently neither an MLA nor an MLC. As per the constitutional provision, she must be elected within six months.