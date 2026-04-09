Baramati bypoll 2026: Supriya Sule remains non-committal on campaigning for sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar

NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule, on Thursday, refused to clarify if she would campaign for her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (right).

With just two weeks to go for the Baramati Assembly bypoll, NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule, on Thursday, refused to clarify if she would campaign for her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

“I cannot say anything on it now as there has been no discussion so far,” Sule told reporters when asked if she would campaign for Sunetra contesting in Baramati — a bypoll that was necessitated following the death of her cousin Ajit Pawar, who died in the January 28 plane crash in Baramati.

Sunetra had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the accidental death of her husband.