Baramati bypoll 2026: Fadnavis, Sule to share stage in unprecedented joint appeal for Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the Baramati Assembly bypoll unopposed, will also be present on the stage in Baramati. (File/PTI Photo)

In a first in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule will share the stage on the concluding day of campaigning for the Baramati Assembly bypoll Tuesday, jointly appealing to voters to support Sunetra Pawar.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the Baramati Assembly bypoll unopposed, will also be present on the stage in Baramati.

“I will be campaigning for Sunetra Vahini (sister-in-law) today. She called up today and urged me to join in as a family,” Sule told reporters.

Sule said that though they are in different political parties, they are “united as a family”.