Baramati belies hopes of a high turnout: 52% till 5 pm

CONTRARY to expectations of the NCP and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s family of a record turnout, the Baramati Assembly bypoll registered a low turnout of 52 per cent by 5 pm on Thursday. By closing time of 6 pm, officials said the turnout would likely be just over 60 per cent as at most polling centres, serpentine queues were conspicuously missing.

The NCP, including its candidate Sunetra and her family, was expecting a higher turnout than in the past as a tribute by voters to Ajit Pawar “who had spent his lifetime working for the development of Baramati”. Their confidence also stemmed from the fact that none of the major political parties had fielded their candidate and had even the Opposition extend support to her.

In fact, when she came to cast her vote around 7.15 am at Katewadi polling centre, Sunetra sounded confident of a record turnout by Baramatikars. “To date, Baramatikars have broken many records. If Baramatikars decide to do something, they can accomplish any task. And I think they have taken upon themselves to vote in large numbers,” Sunetra said, speaking to reporters.

“Today, as a responsible citizen of this country, I exercised my right to vote at the zilla parishad school in Katewadi. To make our democracy stronger, I urge as many citizens as possible to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” she added.

Even NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had told this paper on Wednesday that Baramatikars would come out in record numbers to vote for Sunetra Pawar.

Sunetra is facing off against 22 Independents, with no major political party fielding a candidate against her.

Uttam Dighe, returning officer for the Baramati seat, said, “Polling started off on a low-key note as only 8 per cent turned out to vote. Between 9 am and 11 am, 20 per cent voting was registered, between 11 am and 1 pm, 31 per cent voting was registered, by 3 pm, the polling per cent hovered around 40 per cent and by 5 pm, it reached only 52 per cent.”

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Poll officials said since long queues were missing at most polling centres, they don’t expect a major jump in polling percentage between 5 pm and 6 pm. “I think the final poll percentage would be 60 to 62 per cent,” he said.

Kiran Gujar, a close family friend of the Pawar family, said the highest turnout in Baramati Assembly polls has been between 77-80 per cent in 1999. “If my memory serves right, NCP was on a high after it came into being in 1999. Sharad Pawar had walked out of the Congress and formed the NCP. Baramatikars gave a thumbs to the party in 1999 by turning out in record numbers,” he said.

Poll officials said in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baramati Assembly segment had registered around 70 per cent voting.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Katewadi village, where Ajit Pawar was born and brought up, as to how it would vote. The village did not let down the Pawar family as an average of 70 per cent polling was registered in six polling centres by 5 pm. “By 6 pm, we expect Katewadi polling percentage to reach 75 per cent or it could be more as well,” said Katewadi polling in-charge Adesh Deshpande.

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Well before polling started, the ZP school polling centre was crowded with media men, NCP leaders and workers and local villagers. As soon as Sunetra arrived at 7.15 am, mediapersons mobbed her to get a byte. Sunetra managed to weave her way through the surging mob, cast her vote and returned to take posers from the media.

While expecting a record turnout from Baramatikars as a tribute to Ajit Pawar, Sunetra broke down when she was asked how she felt to face her first election without her husband. “Baramatikars have supported the Pawar family for the last 60 years. As this election is being held without Ajit dada’s presence, the people of Baramati have taken it into their own hands. They want to exercise their vote as a tribute to Ajit dada. Voters everywhere, including villages, are turning out to vote. Even those who are living outside Baramati have returned home to exercise their franchise,” she said in an emotionally choked voice.

The Deputy CM said she came to vote after taking the blessings of Asha Pawar, mother of Ajit Pawar.

The NCP candidate reiterated that the people of Baramati were turning out to vote out of their love, admiration, and trust for Ajit Pawar. “Everywhere in the constituency, people are turning out to vote. I won’t say they are turning out to vote out of enthusiasm…they consider it their duty to vote for me because of Ajit dada’s contribution to Baramati,” she said.

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“We will have to accept that Ajit dada is not among us. Keeping this in mind, Baramatikars should cast their votes,” she added.

Asked about the health of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Sunetra said, “I have enquired about his health. He is not feeling well and therefore would not be casting his vote. However, his blessings are invaluable to the people of Baramati.”

Saying that Sharad Pawar’s contribution to the development of Baramati, Maharashtra, and the country was inspiring, she added that it was under his guidance that Ajit Pawar preserved the rich tradition of developmental politics.

Jay Pawar, her younger son who led the campaigning, also hoped Baramatikars would turnout in record numbers. “The percentage of votes will certainly go up. We are hoping that there would be 85 to 90 per cent voting,” he said.

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Meanwhile, at several centres, women, including elderly ones, seemed to outnumber the male voters. And they did not mind openly stating that they had come to vote for Sunetra.

Seventy-year-old Suman Boravke, who was limping and was brought to the polling centre by her family, said, “I have voted in every election but this time I have come to vote for Sunetra Pawar.”

The NCP rank and file looked at ease and relaxed. Many of them said it would be a cakewalk but they were hoping for a massive margin of victory for Sunetra. An NCP leader said, “Today you will find it difficult to come across a voter who has not voted for Sunetra. Baramati is not witnessing any contest. Even if the voting percentage is less,whatever votes have been polled will go to Sunetra, making it a record win.”

Arshad Mulani, a Baramatikar who lives In Pune, came all the way to cast his vote. “Yes, I came to Baramati especially to vote for the most popular candidate.”

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Sarika Jagtap, a small scale industrialist, said, “Today Baramatikars will vote en masse for Sunetra. And why wouldn’t it? Ajit Pawar slogged for the city of Baramati and its people all his life. So voters will pay tributes to him in their own way.”