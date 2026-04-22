Baramati votes today: NCP expects record turnout as tribute to Ajit Pawar

AS Baramati goes to polls on Thursday, NCP is hoping that there will be a “record” turnout of voters and that too in favour of its candidate, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

However, political pundits predict that rising temperatures might play the dampner in Sunetra’s hopes of a record turnout and victory.

“We are expecting that Baramatikars will turn out to cast their vote in record numbers to honour the memory of Ajit Pawar, who spent his lifetime for the development of Baramati. Not just record turnout, we are also confident that Sunetra will win by a record number of votes, even more votes secured by Ajitdada,” Sunil Tatkare, NCP state president, told this paper on Wednesday.

In 2024 Assembly elections, when Ajit Pawar contested against his own nephew Yugendra Pawar, the turnout was just above 59 per cent. However, the same year, the turnout was 70 per cent in Baramati Assembly seat, which voted as part of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. In 1999, Baramati registered a record turnout of 82 per cent just days after the party came into being, an NCP leader said.

Ajit Pawar holds the record of not only winning the Baramati Assembly seat by a record margin of over 1.65 lakh votes (in 2019) but also winning the seat for eight consecutive times. His record margin of victory came against Gopichand Padalkar who had lost his deposit. Before polling, Padalkar had made tall claims that he would defeat Ajit Pawar.

The Congresss, which withdrew its candidate in favour of Sunetra at the last moment, is also expecting that there would be a big turnout of voters. “We appeal to Baramatikars to turn out in big numbers and pay homage to Ajit Pawar by voting for Sunetra,” said Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Echoing the views, state BJP vice-president Keshav Upadhaye said, “We are confident that voters in Baramati will pay tribute to Ajitdada by turning out in record numbers. And after counting of votes on May 4, we are also confident that Sunetra will win by record number of votes.”

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While there are high expectations of a record turnout, there are some who believe weather will play a crucial role in voter turnout. The temperature in Baramati has been hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. The impact of the heat is felt more in rural areas than in city area.

“In view of the rising temperature, we have been appealing to voters to exercise their franchise during the morning hours and then after 4 pm. Though we are expecting a big turnout, weather will certainly be a key factor,” said Kiran Gujar, a long-time family friend of the Pawar family.

Meanwhile, Uttam Dighe, the Returning Officer for the Baramati Assembly bypoll, told this paper, “All preparations have been done to ensure free, fair and smooth polling.”

Baramati Assembly seat has just over 3.84 lakh voters. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. For polling, 478 EVMs, 956 ballot units and 478 VVPAT machines were securely transported to polling stations in 60 enclosed mini-tempos under the supervision of zonal officers.

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Dighe said there are 478 polling centres and none of them have been identified as sensitive. One of the polling booth in Tandulwadi has been marked as ‘pink polling booth’. “Proper drinking water arrangements have been made. Wheelchairs have been provided for physically challenged voters,” he said.

In all, there are 23 candidates in the fray. Sunetra is the only one from a recognised political party, rest are independents. Among the three women contesting the election includes Karuna Munde, estranged wife of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.