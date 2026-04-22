AS Baramati goes to polls on Thursday, NCP is hoping that there will be a “record” turnout of voters and that too in favour of its candidate, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
However, political pundits predict that rising temperatures might play the dampner in Sunetra’s hopes of a record turnout and victory.
“We are expecting that Baramatikars will turn out to cast their vote in record numbers to honour the memory of Ajit Pawar, who spent his lifetime for the development of Baramati. Not just record turnout, we are also confident that Sunetra will win by a record number of votes, even more votes secured by Ajitdada,” Sunil Tatkare, NCP state president, told this paper on Wednesday.
In 2024 Assembly elections, when Ajit Pawar contested against his own nephew Yugendra Pawar, the turnout was just above 59 per cent. However, the same year, the turnout was 70 per cent in Baramati Assembly seat, which voted as part of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. In 1999, Baramati registered a record turnout of 82 per cent just days after the party came into being, an NCP leader said.
Ajit Pawar holds the record of not only winning the Baramati Assembly seat by a record margin of over 1.65 lakh votes (in 2019) but also winning the seat for eight consecutive times. His record margin of victory came against Gopichand Padalkar who had lost his deposit. Before polling, Padalkar had made tall claims that he would defeat Ajit Pawar.
The Congresss, which withdrew its candidate in favour of Sunetra at the last moment, is also expecting that there would be a big turnout of voters. “We appeal to Baramatikars to turn out in big numbers and pay homage to Ajit Pawar by voting for Sunetra,” said Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.
Echoing the views, state BJP vice-president Keshav Upadhaye said, “We are confident that voters in Baramati will pay tribute to Ajitdada by turning out in record numbers. And after counting of votes on May 4, we are also confident that Sunetra will win by record number of votes.”
Story continues below this ad
While there are high expectations of a record turnout, there are some who believe weather will play a crucial role in voter turnout. The temperature in Baramati has been hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. The impact of the heat is felt more in rural areas than in city area.
“In view of the rising temperature, we have been appealing to voters to exercise their franchise during the morning hours and then after 4 pm. Though we are expecting a big turnout, weather will certainly be a key factor,” said Kiran Gujar, a long-time family friend of the Pawar family.
Meanwhile, Uttam Dighe, the Returning Officer for the Baramati Assembly bypoll, told this paper, “All preparations have been done to ensure free, fair and smooth polling.”
Baramati Assembly seat has just over 3.84 lakh voters. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. For polling, 478 EVMs, 956 ballot units and 478 VVPAT machines were securely transported to polling stations in 60 enclosed mini-tempos under the supervision of zonal officers.
Story continues below this ad
Dighe said there are 478 polling centres and none of them have been identified as sensitive. One of the polling booth in Tandulwadi has been marked as ‘pink polling booth’. “Proper drinking water arrangements have been made. Wheelchairs have been provided for physically challenged voters,” he said.
In all, there are 23 candidates in the fray. Sunetra is the only one from a recognised political party, rest are independents. Among the three women contesting the election includes Karuna Munde, estranged wife of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis.
Professional Legacy
Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles.
Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change.
Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities.
Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees.
Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area:
1. Political Shifts & Alliances
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala.
"BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls.
"Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections.
"NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections.
2. Civic & Administrative Accountability
"PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions.
"93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads.
3. Social & Labor Issues
"As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse.
Signature Beat
Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport.
X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More