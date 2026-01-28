Baramati Airfield, with two training academics, no stranger to incidents

The airfield was leased to step-down subsidiaries of Reliance Infrastructure Limited in 2009 along with four other similar airfields in Maharashtra for development, but MIDC took back possession in 2025 due to lack of development and flights.

google-preferred-btn
The crash site in Baramati where DCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on WednesdayThe crash site in Baramati where DCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

The Baramati Airfield, where a flight crash on January 28 led to the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others, is not new to aircraft incidents. The airfield has two training academies situated on premises, the Redbird Flight Training Academy and Academy of Carver Aviation Private Ltd, and multiple aircrafts taking off from the field have suffered incidents since 2013.

However, none of the previous reported incidents had any fatalities.

About the Airport

According to information on the Maharashtra Airports Development Company (MADC) website, Baramati is one of the 15 ‘domestic unlicensed airports’ in the state. It is owned by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Also Read | ‘Purely an accident’: Sharad Pawar rules out foul play in Ajit Pawar plane crash

According to information in an AAIB report on a July 2022 crash, the airport is managed by Baramati Airport Limited (BAL). The airport has one 7710ft (2350m) asphalt runway. Shivaji Taware, Manager of the Baramati Airfield, told The Indian Express that the strip was first set up in the 1990s and is spread across 450 acres. He said that the airfield saw six to seven charter flights per month, mostly involving politicians.

The airfield was leased to step-down subsidiaries of Reliance Infrastructure Limited in 2009 along with four other similar airfields in Maharashtra for development, but MIDC took back possession in 2025 due to lack of development and flights.

On the eve of the air crash, the Baramati airport building, which has two cabins and one room, had more mediapersons than airport officials present. A heavy deployment of police force was present at the airfield with ministers visiting the accident site throughout the day on Wednesday.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement