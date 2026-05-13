Training aircraft crashes in Baramati months after Ajit Pawar plane accident; no casualties

Months after the Baramati plane accident in which then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed, a training aircraft crashed and landed in a field a few kilometres away from the city on Wednesday morning.

The Baramati police said the crash occurred a few minutes after a training aircraft from an aviation academy took off from the airport. “The aircraft is from Redbird Aviation training academy,” the police officer added.

Shivaji Taware, Director, Baramati Airport, confirmed the crash. “A trainee aircraft of Redbird Aviation academy crashed in a field near Baramati airport around 8.30 am. The cause of the crash is yet to be known. No casualties have been reported,” Taware said.