Training aircraft crashes in Baramati months after Ajit Pawar plane accident; no casualties

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Months after the Baramati plane accident in which then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed, a training aircraft crashed and landed in a field a few kilometres away from the city on Wednesday morning.
The Baramati police said the crash occurred a few minutes after a training aircraft from an aviation academy took off from the airport. “The aircraft is from Redbird Aviation training academy,” the police officer added.
Shivaji Taware, Director, Baramati Airport, confirmed the crash. “A trainee aircraft of Redbird Aviation academy crashed in a field near Baramati airport around 8.30 am. The cause of the crash is yet to be known. No casualties have been reported,” Taware said.
A Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was involved in an air accident while operating a flight from Mumbai to Baramati on the morning of January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.
The crash has been investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
On February 28, AAIB submitted its preliminary report about the accident. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths Report (ADR) that has been registered with the Pune Rural police as a procedure after any accident that involves fatalities.