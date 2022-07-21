Restoration of OBC quota: ‘Banthia panel went through voter lists in 28,000 villages, towns, cities’

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed OBC (Other Backward Class) reservation in the ensuing civic polls in Maharashtra, Mahesh Zagade, a retired IAS officer who was a member of the Jayant Kumar Banthia Commission, said the six-member panel completed the arduous task of collating data on the community in a short period of time.

“The panel submitted its report to the Supreme Court on July 7. We had gone through the voters’ lists in as many as 28,000 villages, cities and towns before arriving at the conclusion that the OBC community should be given 27 per cent reservation (in the civic polls),” Zagade told The Indian Express after the SC ruled that the local body elections should be announced in two weeks, with OBC reservation.

The six-member commission headed by Jayant Kumar Banthia, a former chief secretary, was set up by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government this March after the 27 per cent reservation in local self-government bodies was struck down by the Supreme Court. The apex court had argued that there was insufficient data on the OBCs. The court rejected the report of the Backward Class Commission, directing the state government to get fresh data on the OBCs collated.

The OBC community and parties across the political spectrum had then joined hands, urging the MVA government to take necessary steps to get the quota restored.

The commission was tasked with the job of gathering empirical data on the OBCs. The panel was also told to arrive at a quantum of reservation for the OBCs in the local self-government bodies.

Zagade said the panel had recommended that reservation should be given in proportion to the population in each local body, like municipal councils, municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads and panchayat samitis. “While recommending reservation in proportion to the population in every local self-government body, the panel made it clear that it should be done without affecting the statutory reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he said, adding that the panel ensured that total reservation should not exceed the stipulated 50 per cent mark as ordained by the Supreme Court.

Zagade said since the panel had recommended that OBC reservation be given depending on the proportion of the community in the total population, in some local self-government bodies, there will be zero OBC reservation. “In areas where there is hardly any OBC population, local civic bodies will have no reservation. In some tribal areas, where there are more number of tribals and SCs, the OBCs are unlikely to find representation if their numbers are limited,” he said.

“We found that the Backward Class of Citizens (BCC), which includes the OBCs, did not have adequate political reservation, thus affecting their right in the decision-making process. Hence, we recommended political reservation for them,” Zagade said.