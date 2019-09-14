Banning chicken slaughter at Shivaji market: PCB to set up panel to look into issue

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has decided to appoint a committee to look into the issue of whether the slaughter of chicken should be stopped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Market, and the process shifted to a slaughterhouse.

In a general body meeting held on Friday and presided by Major General Navneet Kumar, PCB authorities decided to set up a committee to look into the issue.

Earlier, the board had unanimously set a date of August 10 to stop chicken slaughter at the market, in a bid to tackle the unhygienic conditions there. The board had also decided to renovate the slaughterhouse at Kondhwa.

Accordingly, the health department had issued individual notices to stall holders.

However, the board then received a representation from the authorised stall holders of the market, who urged the PCB to reconsider its stance.

They submitted a letter pointing out that the practice of carrying out the slaughter at one location, and then selling it at another, at a distance of 10 km, was not carried out in any of the 18 cantonments under the Southern Command.

The letter also urged the board to cancel the notices sent to authorised stall-holders. Now, the board has decided to appoint a committee which will look into the issue and prepare a report.

The committee will be headed by PCB Vice-president Vivek Yadav.

The board also decided to implement ‘pay and park’ services near the market to resolve the issue of parking and generate additional revenue for PCB. It will allow free parking in the cantonment area for veterans who have been awarded gallantry medals.

Board to get Rs 1.5 crore for road repairs

Even as PCB president Major General Navneet Kumar urged board members to monitor the process of receiving compensation from the state government, in lieu of the Goods and Services paid by PCB, it was pointed out that at a recent meeting of the military authorities with the chief secretary of Maharashtra, an amount of Rs 1.5 crore was assured to the board for road repairs.

The roads in the cantonment areas have been in poor condition due to heavy rain, said PCB authorities.

The state chief secretary has assured an amount of Rs 1.5 crore to the board for the same, members said at the meeting.