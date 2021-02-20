Pune: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 29.5 lakh from Gujrat seized

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Wanavdi police station, led by Sub-Inspector Bholenath Ahiwale, intercepted a truck going towards Lulla Nagar around 10 am.

Pune City Police on Friday intercepted a truck in Bhairobanala and recovered banned tobacco products worth Rs 29.5 lakh.

Police arrested the truck driver and also booked five more persons in this case, including the suppliers and buyers of gutkha products.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Wanavdi police station, led by Sub-Inspector Bholenath Ahiwale, intercepted a truck going towards Lulla Nagar around 10 am.

During searches, police recovered various banned guthkha products from the truck. Cops arrested the truck driver Revannath Nimbalkar (25), who told police that gutkha products were brought from Ahmedabad as per the instructions of his employer, Ganpatsingh Rajput of Balaji Transport.

The products were being taken to a godown in Gujarwadi in Katraj as per the orders placed by Mithun Navale, Nizam and Prakash Parihar from Pune, said police.

Police have booked the accused in this case under sections 328, 109, 120 (b), 271, 272, 273 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.