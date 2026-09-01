Banned Mangur fish farms found near Ujani Dam catchment

Illegal Mangur fish farms were found near the Ujani Dam catchment area and in Kalthan No. 1 village in Indapur taluka on Monday, with officials destroying the fish stocks and registering cases against those allegedly involved.

The operation was carried out by a joint team constituted by the Pune District Collector. Mangur, or African catfish (Clarias gariepinus), is a banned exotic fish species.

Cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the knowing disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant; Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which provides for punishment for unsafe food; and Sections 3, 5 and 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which empower the Centre to take measures to protect the environment and penalise violations.