Banned Mangur fish farms found near Ujani Dam catchment

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Illegal Mangur fish farms were found near the Ujani Dam catchment area and in Kalthan No. 1 village in Indapur taluka on Monday, with officials destroying the fish stocks and registering cases against those allegedly involved.
The operation was carried out by a joint team constituted by the Pune District Collector. Mangur, or African catfish (Clarias gariepinus), is a banned exotic fish species.
Cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the knowing disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant; Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which provides for punishment for unsafe food; and Sections 3, 5 and 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which empower the Centre to take measures to protect the environment and penalise violations.
The Union Ministry of Agriculture banned the cultivation of Mangur fish in December 1997. Officials said the species can threaten native fish and aquatic ecosystems.
If Mangur enter rivers or reservoirs, they can prey on native species and compete with them for food and habitat. Species such as Catla, Rohu and Mrigal could be affected, officials said.
Despite the ban, unauthorised cultivation of Mangur has continued in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district.
Archana Shinde, Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries, Pune, said people who come across illegal Mangur fish farms can share information with the fisheries department at acfpune@gmail.com.