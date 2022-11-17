Bank of Maharashtra holds Special Customer Meet

Bank of Maharashtra recently organised a Special Customer Meet across all its branches and zonal offices.

The meet, held on November 15, was a special drive organised with an aim to inculcate awareness among citizens, and also to boost the bank’s endeavour towards “Jan-Bhagidari” (citizen participation).

As part of the meet, branches and zones invited the local station house officers (SHO), superintendents of police (SP), Deputy SPs, Commissioners of Police (CP), Deputy CPs and Assistant CPs as chief guests within their respective jurisdictions to pay gratitude to the police fraternity for its service.