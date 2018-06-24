Bank of Maharashtra employees to CM Devendra Fadnavis: Arrests bad in law, send wrong message

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF) has protested against the arrests of the bank’s top officers and sought action against officials of the Pune City Police who had arrested the bankers as, according to the Federation, such arrests were “bad in law”.

On June 20, the Economic Offences Wing of the Pune City Police had arrested Bank of Maharashtra CEO and Managing Director R P Marathe, Executive Director R K Gupta and Zonal Manager Nityanand Deshpande.

The officers were arrested for their alleged role in granting a Rs 100-crore loan to the beleaguered Pune-based DSK Group. Police have alleged criminal conspiracy in the manner the loan was granted to the group.

The AIBOMEF, in its letter to the CM, pointed out that the bank’s board of directors had representatives from the Reserve Bank of India as well as the government. Any action against the officials should have been initiated by either the CBI or the Central Vigilance Commissioner, said the Federation.

The employees’ group alleged that Pune police had “overstepped their limits” and the arrests were “bad in law and practice”.

The Federation highlighted the fact that Marathe was also the secretary of the State Level Bankers’ Conference (SLBC) and had been instrumental in the follow-ups of various financial schemes of the central and state government. The SLBC monitors the distribution of crop loans to farmers.

The Federation claimed that the arrests have conveyed the message that the state government was harassing the bankers and this had sent out a wrong message across the financial world. The AIBOMEF has sought the immediate release of Marathe and the other officers, and the quashing of FIRs against them. It has also sought action against the police officials who “overstepped their jurisdiction”.

