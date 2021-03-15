Pune: 38-year-old bank employee found dead in Khadakwasla dam backwaters

Police said on Saturday afternoon, Bhalerao left home without informing anyone and, later, his clothes and belongings were found on the bank of the dam backwaters.

A 38-YEAR-OLD bank employee was found dead in the backwaters of Khadakwasla Dam on Sunday morning. Police said their primary probe was pointing at a case of death by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Sujit Uttam Bhalerao, who worked for a cooperative bank. According to police, he and his daughter were living with his sister’s family in Kudje village near Khadakwasla over the past few months.

Police said on Saturday afternoon, Bhalerao left home without informing anyone and, later, his clothes and belongings were found on the bank of the dam backwaters. His body was recovered on Sunday morning, police added.

Senior Inspector Vaishali Chandgude of Uttamnagar police station said, “Initially, it seems like a case of drowning during a swim. But we have now learnt that the man was grieving for his mother, who died a few months ago. He lost his wife and father years ago. He and his daughter moved to stay with his sister a few months ago. The family has also found a note, which is prima facie a suicide note, which we are yet to get possession of. While the probe now points to death by suicide, further probe will only ascertain the exact cause and sequence of events before his death.”