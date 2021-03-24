Bank data theft: Police probe how suspects got hold of screenshots with crucial info

Pune City Police's Cyber Crime Cell, which is probing the theft of data of five bank accounts with total deposits of Rs 216 crore, are trying to find out how the arrested suspects got their hands on screenshots of the pages of software used by banks that had crucial details about these accounts(Representational Image)

PUNE City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell, which is probing the theft of data of five bank accounts with total deposits of Rs 216 crore, are trying to find out how the arrested suspects got their hands on screenshots of the pages of software used by banks that had crucial details about these accounts.

Till now, the Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a total of 14 persons in the case, including 40-year-old woman Anagha Modak, who is alleged to have played a key role in bringing together the two parties — those who had the stolen data and those who were willing to pay large sums to get it and use it to siphon funds from these accounts.

Police had unearthed the racket and made the first arrests in the case on March 15. From the accused, police had seized data of five bank accounts of corporate entities from two banks containing deposits of over Rs 216 crore. The Pune police had conducted an elaborate decoy operation, where two cops posed as cyber experts willing to help the accused siphon off the funds using the stolen data.

A senior police officer from the Cyber Crime Cell said, “The data on these five accounts is in the form of screenshots of a software used by the banks internally for their transactions. Each screenshot contains close to 20 parameters about each of the accounts, which can be possibly used to siphon off money from these accounts. One of the key focus areas of the probe is find out how the suspects got hold of screenshots of the application that is internally used by the banks.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Wing) Bhagyashree Navtake said, “More arrests are likely in the case. We are currently probing the linkages between the suspects to find how the stolen data exchanged hands. We are working on some concrete clues.”



Along with Modak, other arrested suspects have been identified as Ravindra Mashalkar (34) from Latur; Mukesh More (37) from Yerawada in Pune, Rajshekhar Mamidi (34) from Hyderabad, Actor and ad-film director Rohan Mankani (37) from Pune, Vishal Bendre (45) from Aurangabad, Atmaram Kadam (34) from Mulund in Mumbai, Varun Verma (37) from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Vikaschand Yadav (25) from Surat in Gujarat, Rajesh Sharma (42) from Aurangabad, Paramjitsingh Sindhu (42) from Aurangabad, Lakshminarayan Gattu (32) from Hyderabad, Vyankatesh Uppala (40) from Hyderabad and Sudhir Shantilal Bhatevara alias Jain (54) from Pune.