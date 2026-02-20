11 Bangladeshi women staying illegally among 22 detained from brothel in Budhwar Peth

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune City Police detained 22 women, including 11 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city during a raid on a brothel in the Budhwar Peth area in the early hours of Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, teams from the Faraskhana and Khadak police units conducted a coordinated raid at the establishment.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said, “Search operations were carried out, and teams from Faraskhana and Khadak units carried out a coordinated raid in a brothel in Budhwar Peth early Wednesday and detained 22 women, out of which 11 were Bangladeshi nationals.”
Of the 22 women detained, 11 produced valid Indian identity documents. The remaining 11 were found to be Bangladeshi nationals, six of whom admitted their nationality during questioning, while the identity of the other five was confirmed through document verification. Several of the women were also found carrying fake Aadhaar cards and other forged residential documents.
Rawale added that such operations would continue. “Similar enforcement drives will continue to curb illegal activities and ensure strict action against offenders,” he said. Investigations in the current case are underway.
Earlier action
On February 11, the Crime Branch and Zone One of Pune Police had conducted a combing operation in the Budhwar Peth area. Teams searched 41 buildings between midnight and 4 am, questioning more than 700 residents and visitors during the operation. Two Bangladeshi women were detained, four minor girls were rescued, and seven grams of hashish, along with drug injections, were seized during the drive.
The Pune Police have initiated legal procedures and further verification processes, and a case has been registered against the detained women at Faraskhana police station under relevant sections of law.
