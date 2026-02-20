11 Bangladeshi women staying illegally among 22 detained from brothel in Budhwar Peth

On February 11, the Crime Branch and Zone One of Pune Police had conducted a combing operation in the Budhwar Peth area. (File photo)

Pune City Police detained 22 women, including 11 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city during a raid on a brothel in the Budhwar Peth area in the early hours of Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, teams from the Faraskhana and Khadak police units conducted a coordinated raid at the establishment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said, “Search operations were carried out, and teams from Faraskhana and Khadak units carried out a coordinated raid in a brothel in Budhwar Peth early Wednesday and detained 22 women, out of which 11 were Bangladeshi nationals.”

Of the 22 women detained, 11 produced valid Indian identity documents. The remaining 11 were found to be Bangladeshi nationals, six of whom admitted their nationality during questioning, while the identity of the other five was confirmed through document verification. Several of the women were also found carrying fake Aadhaar cards and other forged residential documents.