Bangladeshi man residing illegally in Pune booked

Police said investigation revealed that Shakib came to India illegally by crossing the India-Bangladesh border over a decade ago. (Representational Image) Police said investigation revealed that Shakib came to India illegally by crossing the India-Bangladesh border over a decade ago. (Representational Image)

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune City Police on Friday nabbed a Bangladeshi national for allegedly residing illegally in the city. Police said Jamal alias Shakib Soloman Mulla was residing in Budhwar Peth area of Pune.

Police said investigation revealed that Mulla came to India illegally by crossing the India-Bangladesh border over a decade ago. He procured an Aadhaar Card and a PAN card by submitting forged documents, said police.

According to police, Jamal got married to a woman, who was also found to be a Bangladeshi national. Police said the couple was allegedly involved in flesh trade in Budhwar Peth area.

A team of FRO and special branch of Pune City Police, led by Police Inspector Pankaj Pawar, nabbed Mulla in Budhwar Peth around 2 am. Police said when the accused failed to produce his passport or visa, he was brought to FRO office.

When asked by the police to produce documents proving he was a Bangladeshi national, Mulla contacted his friend Kamrul in Bangladesh. His friend then sent Mulla’s birth certificate online. Police said the certificate suggested that Mulla was a native of Shyamnagar in Jessore district of Bangladesh and that he was born in 1987.

Senior Police Inspector Milind Gaikwad of special branch said an offence has been lodged against Mulla at Faraskhana police station under sections of the Foreigners Act 1946 and Passport (entry into India) Rules 1950.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.