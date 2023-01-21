scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Bangladeshi couple arrested for ‘illegal stay’ in the city

The accused have been identified as J A Ali Khan and his wife M Akhter Shiuli. In this connection, police have lodged an FIR at Faraskhana police station on Friday for alleged violation of Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

Meanwhile, a court has remanded the couple to judicial custody. (Representational/File)
PUNE CITY Police has arrested a couple hailing from Bangladesh for illegally staying in the country.

The accused have been identified as J A Ali Khan and his wife M Akhter Shiuli. In this connection, police have lodged an FIR at Faraskhana police station on Friday for alleged violation of Foreigners Act and Passport Act. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the two from Kranti Hotel area in Budhwar Peth.

“Investigations revealed that the couple crossed the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal a few days ago. Then they reached Howrah, from where they left for Mumbai by train. Then they came to Pune. An auto rickshaw driver dropped them off at Budhwar Peth. After receiving information, our team arrested them on Thursday night,” said Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Sayyad.

It was found during the probe that the couple belonged to a poor family and came to India due to financial problems.

More from Pune

Meanwhile, a court has remanded the couple to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 23:38 IST
