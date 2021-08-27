Pune: ‘Came from Bangladesh,’ say suspected infiltrators; cops wait for ‘documents’ to prove it

During a Pune city police inquiry, some suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators told the cops that they had come from Bangladesh and managed to procure Aadhar and PAN cards upon their arrival to Pune, during 1995 to 2011.

But the police are yet to lodge an offence in the case as they haven’t so far recovered any documents from the suspects to prove their Bangladeshi citizenship.

Based on inputs from a central intelligence agency, seven persons suspected to have illegally migrated to India and currently residing in Hadapsar area of Pune were recently brought to the Hadapsar police station for inquiry.

As per the police station diary report in this regard, dated August 15, 2021, these persons identified as Dilawar Mandal, S A Shaikh, Farukh Shaikh, N R Shaikh, Kamrul Mandal, Munir Shaikh, Humayun Shaikh, told the cops during inquiry that they are from Bangladesh and that some of them came to India from Bangladesh in the years “1995, 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2011” via Kolkata and reached Pune. Most of them are now working as rag pickers at the Mantarwadi Garbage depot.

Police inquiry also revealed that they procured Indian documents like Adhar card, Pan card after coming to Pune. “But, during searches, no documents showing that they are Bangladesh nationals were recovered. So it is not clear whether they are from Bangladesh…,” the station dairy mentioned.

The police have decided to take further action against the suspects after documents proving their Bangladeshi citizenship are recovered. Cops released the suspects to a lawyer Aslam Sayyed from Hadapsar who took the responsibility of producing the suspects whenever required for the police inquiry.

Sayyed said, “They (suspects) have been residing here for years now. They got married here and have children. When the police called them for inquiry again, they submitted their Aadhar and PAN cards, marriage certificates and birth certificates of their children. One of them also purchased a piece of land in Pune and its documents were also submitted to the police. They are cooperating with the police.”

“I had represented Humayun Shaikh and Dilawar Mandal in court when they were arrested in the past. In the police and court records, their nationality was mentioned as Indian. It is surprising that they are alleged to be Bangladeshis,” Sayyed added.

When contacted, Dilawar Mandal did not comment. Farukh Shaikh told The Indian Express over phone that he had come from “Sharsha in Jessore district, Bangladesh, in 2008” and later managed to procure Aadhar card and other documents in Pune with the help of some locals. Other five suspects could not be contacted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5) Namrata Patil said, “We are verifying their Aadhar and PAN cards. The probe is on.” Asked about the admission by the suspects that they are from Bangladesh, Patil said, “If they retract in court?…. We are looking for proper evidence.”