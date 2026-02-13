Bangladesh stall vandalised at Pune college: Protect cultural freedom in educational institutes, say students

The BJP Youth Wing also raised questions over a cultural dance by Sudanese students at MIT-WPU over the presence of ‘swords’. (File Photo)

After the vandalism inside the campus of Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University (MIT-WPU) by BJP Youth Wing members at a Bangladesh food stall on February 10, students say students at educational institutes should have the freedom to represent their cultures without fear. The Bangladesh stall was one among many international food stalls at the event titled ‘World Cultural Festival’.

A Bangladeshi student studying at a different university in Pune told The Indian Express that around 120 Bangladeshi students reside in Pune. “Most of us are Hindus and Buddhists and the rest, around 10 to 12 students, are Muslims,” he said.

He added, “It is sad that our flag was burned. Most of the students don’t want to speak to the press. The Bangladeshi students at MIT were advised by friends to not go to college this week for their safety.”