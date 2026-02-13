Bangladesh stall vandalised at Pune college: Protect cultural freedom in educational institutes, say students

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneFeb 13, 2026 11:08 PM IST
The BJP Youth Wing also raised questions over a cultural dance by Sudanese students at MIT-WPU over the presence of ‘swords’.The BJP Youth Wing also raised questions over a cultural dance by Sudanese students at MIT-WPU over the presence of ‘swords’. (File Photo)
After the vandalism inside the campus of Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University (MIT-WPU) by BJP Youth Wing members at a Bangladesh food stall on February 10, students say students at educational institutes should have the freedom to represent their cultures without fear. The Bangladesh stall was one among many international food stalls at the event titled ‘World Cultural Festival’.

A Bangladeshi student studying at a different university in Pune told The Indian Express that around 120 Bangladeshi students reside in Pune. “Most of us are Hindus and Buddhists and the rest, around 10 to 12 students, are Muslims,” he said.

He added, “It is sad that our flag was burned. Most of the students don’t want to speak to the press. The Bangladeshi students at MIT were advised by friends to not go to college this week for their safety.”

Another Bangladeshi student from a another university said, “It is a very sad incident. But I have felt very welcome in Pune and the people in the college are really close to me. Even my professors take good care of me and ask me how I am doing. One of them inquired about the election going on in Bangladesh just yesterday.”

The BJP Youth Wing also raised questions over a cultural dance by Sudanese students at MIT-WPU over the presence of ‘swords’. However, students and MIT-WPU authorities confirmed to The Indian Express that these were plastic swords rented from a local shop. A Sudanese student told The Indian Express, “It’s a traditional dance called North Dance and we just hold swords and dance with it.”

He also skipped his classes after the incident, “Actually they (other international and local students) told us to not come for this week,” he explained.

Students call for cultural freedom, slam police

A third-year student studying at MIT-WPU opined that since the college was hosting an international festival, every student had the right to represent their country and culture without fear of their safety. “This event was purely about food and culture, nothing remotely related to politics. This act of the people who vandalised the stall and disrespected Bangladesh deserve the strictest punishment.”

Story continues below this ad

A first-year student also expressed similar feelings, “WPU stands for World Peace University, and we should abide by this title. This vandalism and rebellion was a sheer act of cowardice. Feeling threatened by a harmless representation of culture and diversity, the actions they did will be associated with MIT WPU forever. College is supposed to be a space where everyone is safe and respected, despite their places of origin. The lack of security that day was just not acceptable.”

The student added, “The police have not registered an FIR even after three days have passed. This is a very sad moment for all.”

Live Blog
