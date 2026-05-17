Baner-Balewadi residents hold protest over recurring power cuts in Pune

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Residents from Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, and Mahalunge in Pune gathered at Balewadi Phata on Saturday evening to protest against recurring power cuts in their neighbourhoods.
Organised by the Baner Balewadi Pashan Residents Association (BBPRA) and Baner Balewadi Nagrik Manch (BBNM), the protest saw residents raise slogans against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over “frequent, prolonged, and unannounced power cuts”.
Protesters gathered along portions of the road and nearby sidewalks during the demonstration, while organisers repeatedly instructed participants to keep traffic moving and clear space for vehicles.
The cuts had become increasingly unpredictable in recent months, residents said, severely affecting work-from-home professionals, students, senior citizens, businesses, and the water supply in housing societies.
“People have reached a breaking point,” said Advocate S O Mashalkar, President, BBPRA, referring to recurring power cuts in the area.
Mashalkar said several societies had recently faced cuts lasting between four and nine hours, disrupting lifts, inverter backups, and work-from-home arrangements.
He added that the water supply in several housing societies was also being affected because pumps depended entirely on electricity.
Residents alleged that the problem had worsened with rapid urbanisation and large-scale construction in the Baner-Balewadi belt.
“Massive high-rises and IT buildings have come up, but nobody thought about whether the existing infrastructure could support this kind of growth,” said Ameya Jagtap, a BBNM member.
Sarang Wable, Secretary, BBPRA, said the area’s electricity infrastructure had failed to keep pace with rapid urban development.
“We call Baner and Balewadi ‘Smart City’ areas, but residents are facing frequent power cuts,” he said.
Wable also raised concerns about exposed underground cables and repeated road excavation works, which he alleged were leading to short circuits and electricity disruptions.
“There is no count. There is no predictability at all. You can’t plan anything because you never know when the light will be on or off,” said resident Sanjeev Singh, describing the situation as increasingly disruptive to daily life, especially in an area heavily dependent on internet connectivity and remote work.
Another resident, Vijay Varangaokar, a retired electrical engineer formerly associated with Tata Consulting Engineers, said the electricity load in the Baner-Balewadi area had increased sharply in recent years due to rapid residential and commercial development.
Varangaokar said rising electricity demand during summer was increasing pressure on existing infrastructure and worsening the situation.
Residents also alleged that frequent cuts and voltage fluctuations were increasing expenses on inverters, generators, and appliance repairs.
“The power goes out for five hours at a time. From heating water to preparing breakfast for children, everything gets disrupted,” said resident Vijaya Patil, adding that the cuts were also affecting children preparing for examinations.
Several residents also raised concerns about senior citizens living in high-rise buildings, stating that lifts often stop functioning during power cuts, making access difficult for elderly residents and patients.
A major demand raised during the protest was the swift completion of a proposed power substation at Balewadi, which residents said was necessary to address the increasing electricity demand in the area.
The Indian Express tried to contact senior MSEDCL officers, but they were unavailable for comment.
(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)