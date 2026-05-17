Baner-Balewadi residents hold protest over recurring power cuts in Pune

Residents alleged that frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations were increasing expenses on inverters, generators, and appliance repairs. (Photo Credit: Piyush M Padwale)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Residents from Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, and Mahalunge in Pune gathered at Balewadi Phata on Saturday evening to protest against recurring power cuts in their neighbourhoods.

Organised by the Baner Balewadi Pashan Residents Association (BBPRA) and Baner Balewadi Nagrik Manch (BBNM), the protest saw residents raise slogans against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over “frequent, prolonged, and unannounced power cuts”.

Protesters gathered along portions of the road and nearby sidewalks during the demonstration, while organisers repeatedly instructed participants to keep traffic moving and clear space for vehicles.

The cuts had become increasingly unpredictable in recent months, residents said, severely affecting work-from-home professionals, students, senior citizens, businesses, and the water supply in housing societies.