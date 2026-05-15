Baner Balewadi Pashan residents fed up with continuous power disruptions

Residents of Baner-Balewadi Pashan are fed up with continuous power disruptions.

According to Sarang Wable, Secretary of the Baner Balewadi Pashan Residents Association, there have been frequent voltage fluctuations and overall service deficiencies.

“We have reached out to MSEDCL officials, submitted a letter of grievance, and informed them how societies like Shivneri Park, Comfort Zone, Prathamesh Park, and others have been experiencing frequent severe power failures lasting 6-8 hours daily. We need immediate clarification on actions being taken on responsible contractors,” Wable has stated in the letter sent recently.

According to Meghna Bhandari from Regulus society, which recently experienced an outage of up to 9 hours, temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius are overloading and failing the existing cables and transformers. This nine-hour continuous power cut has left people frustrated and helpless with no accountability from authorities,” Bhandari claimed. The work-from-home professionals, senior citizens, and children are suffering the most in peak summer. We need a permanent solution,” Bhandari said.