Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Rural branches give consumers confidence: Bandhan Bank’s CEO

“Trust in brick and mortar branches and physical banking transaction is still high among the rural population as well as the senior citizens,” bank's CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

Bandhan bank news, ceo chandra shekhar ghosh, pune news, indian expressBandhan bank's CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. (File)
Even as the banking system is shifting towards “digitalisation” and banks reducing their branches, the CEO of Bandhan Bank Tuesday said the need for “brick and mortar” branches is still essential for increasing the footprints of the bank and its customers.

The bank’s CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, during a media interaction in Pune, said branches of a bank in rural areas help to maintain the confidence in the customer and get more business.

“Trust in brick and mortar branches and physical banking transaction is still high among the rural population as well as the senior citizens,” he said.

Ghosh on his part said while digital penetration has increased, core rural areas are yet to go completely digital.

More from Pune

He announced the opening of Bandhan bank’s Retail Asset Center in Pune for loan processing.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 06:49 IST
