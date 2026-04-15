From Rs 22 to Rs 2 per kg: Middle East war sends banana prices into a freefall

The war in the Middle East has upended Maharashtra’s banana trade, triggering a crisis that is now forcing farmers across the state’s major growing regions to abandon or destroy their own crops.

For farmers in districts like Jalgaon and Solapur, Maharashtra’s banana heartland, what began as a promising season has turned into a financial disaster. Several banana containers are stranded in cold storage, unable to move due to export disruptions to the Middle East. With shipments stalled, harvests that were destined for international markets are being diverted to an already saturated domestic market, sending prices into a freefall.

In February, farmers were getting between Rs 18 and Rs 22 per kg. By March, that had fallen to Rs 8-10 per kg. In April, prices collapsed further to just Rs 2-3 per kg.