From Rs 22 to Rs 2 per kg: Middle East war sends banana prices into a freefall

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The war in the Middle East has upended Maharashtra’s banana trade, triggering a crisis that is now forcing farmers across the state’s major growing regions to abandon or destroy their own crops.
For farmers in districts like Jalgaon and Solapur, Maharashtra’s banana heartland, what began as a promising season has turned into a financial disaster. Several banana containers are stranded in cold storage, unable to move due to export disruptions to the Middle East. With shipments stalled, harvests that were destined for international markets are being diverted to an already saturated domestic market, sending prices into a freefall.
In February, farmers were getting between Rs 18 and Rs 22 per kg. By March, that had fallen to Rs 8-10 per kg. In April, prices collapsed further to just Rs 2-3 per kg.
Bhagwat Holkar, a farmer from Karmala in Solapur district, has 10 acres under banana cultivation and says he invested roughly Rs 20 lakh last year on fertilisers, drip irrigation, and other inputs. “The highest rate I got was Rs 22 per kg in February. But as the war started and exports were curbed, harvest across the state got diverted to the domestic market and prices crashed,” he said. At current rates of Rs 2-3 per kg, Holkar estimates he will recover only Rs 2.5-3 lakh – a loss of over Rs 17 lakh.
The crisis has taken a human toll as well. Holkar recounted that a farmer from Karmala recently allegedly died by suicide, after a trader took his harvest but was unable to export it and never paid him. Mounting debts to moneylenders, combined with no income, pushed the farmer to take the extreme step. “I am now planning to put a rotavator over part of my field and switch to sugarcane. We cannot rely entirely on bananas anymore with the market unreliability,” Holkar said.
In Baramati, farmer Kishor Karande, who has one acre under banana cultivation, said the economics have simply stopped making sense. “The prices are so low that I cannot even recover the cost of transport and labour. I have decided to destroy the plantation and prepare the field for sugarcane,” he said.
Karande pointed to a glaring disparity that frustrates farmers: “While in retail, consumers pay Rs 50-60 per kg, farm-gate prices have hit rock bottom. Traders should pay us a fair price so that we can at least survive,” he said.
Hanuman Dake, a banana farmer from Jalgaon, echoed the concerns shared across the sector. “With the cost of cultivation – fertilisers, pesticides, labour, irrigation and other inputs – rising even as income has fallen sharply, many farmers are struggling to repay debts and keep their operations going. It has become very difficult to sustain,” he said.
The crisis has also disrupted harvesting operations in many areas. With containers stuck in cold storage and no viable market, farmers in parts of Solapur are using rotavators to plough their standing banana crops into the soil, turning their entire plantation into manure rather than sell at a loss.
Banana cultivation is a year-long investment, making the crop particularly vulnerable to sudden price shocks. Unlike seasonal vegetables, farmers cannot simply move on to the next crop without absorbing losses from the one they have already spent months and lakhs of rupees nurturing. Now farmers are calling on the state and central governments to step in with compensation and explore alternative export destinations, rather than the UAE, Iran, and Iraq, among others.