Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ban on bike taxis in Pune to jeopardise livelihood of 57,000 riders, says Rapido amid autorickshaw drivers’ protests

The service provided by Rapido is complementary to the existing mobility infrastructure and is legal, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Rapido said its operations are legal and its applications are pending before the authorities. (File photo)
Amid protests by autorickshaw drivers in Pune demanding a ban on bike taxis, Rapido, which offers cellphone-based bike-hailing service, has said a ban would put in jeopardy the livelihood of 57,000 Rapido captains (bike riders).

“Micro mobility is the need of the hour in large cities across India. Services provided by Rapido are complementary to the existing mobility infrastructure, and fill up the important missing blanks by providing services for last-mile transportation,” said Rapido in a statement.

“The citizens of Pune deserve a reliable, on-time and cost-effective mode of transportation and Rapido fills in that purpose. If pushed into suspending services, Punekars will lose an option and will be at the mercy of the existing public transport infrastructure that is bursting at its seams,” the Bengaluru-based company said.

Rapido said its operations are legal and its applications are pending before the authorities. Its service provides last-mile connectivity and fills up gaps that are of value to the citizens, it added.

“By the ruling of the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay, dated March 07, 2022, an aggregator who has applied for a license on or before March 16, 2022 can continue to operate in the State of Maharashtra. This ruling will continue until such time that the appropriate license has been granted. Furthermore, on April 21, 2022, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, directed for the status quo to be maintained since its application is pending consideration before the Mumbai and Pune RTA. In the order dated November 29, 2022, the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay has asked for the Pune RTA to reconsider Rapido’s application,” it said.

The rickshaw unions in Pune maintained that bike taxis were operating “illegally” and hampering their business. Due to pressure from the autorickshaw drivers union, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted several drives against bike taxi aggregators, especially Rapido, in the past few years and seized the firms’ hundreds of bike taxis for a month. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:18:39 pm
