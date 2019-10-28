Baliraja Mahotsav in Pune: An alternative to Diwali Pahat

Challenging the established convention of Diwali Pahat, as part of which singers from classical backgrounds perform in an open-air stage, Shivsphurti Pratishthan, a Pune-based social and cultural body, has been organising the Baliraja Mahotsav Prabodhan Diwali Pahat for the last six years.

Advertising

Pradynesh Molok, secretary of the organisation, said, “Diwali Pahat functions have been happening in Pune and across Maharashtra for the last 35 years. Baliraja Mahotsav, which started in 2013, is an experimenting event where we wanted to challenge or create a new voice for the counter culture… The idea is that Balipratipada should be celebrated. Everybody celebrates Padwa of Lakshmi Pujan. Balipratipada is the day for farmers and their culture. Somewhere, the whole initiative was to give a platform to folk artists who are doing so great in their art forms.”

The event happens in Balgandharva Rangamandir and witnesses a huge response, said Pradynesh Molok.

The itinerary of programmes scheduled for the Baliraja Mahotsav carry the alternative and rebellious mindset, he added.