Two men run car over Pune woman after she tells them not to drink in public

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Two men ran a car over a woman who was out with her pet dog in Pune’s Balewadi area after she objected to their drinking liquor inside the vehicle, the police said on Sunday.
The police said the woman sustained severe injuries, including a collarbone fracture, in the incident that occurred near Dasara Chowk on the night of September 16. Around 8.30 pm, the two men, sitting in a car, asked the woman whether her dog would bite.
While responding to them, the woman saw that both men were allegedly consuming liquor in the car. She told them that it was not a place for liquor consumption, according to her complaint.
While the men escaped from the spot, the woman was taken to hospital. She filed a police complaint on Saturday, three days later, because she was undergoing treatment, according to the police.
The police arrested the two men on charges including attempt to murder and rash driving. The men—Dinesh Biradar, 23, and Prashant Bhondave, 25—and the woman are Balewadi residents.
Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said, “The accused were identified from the videos captured by CCTV cameras at different locations. They were arrested on Saturday. A court has remanded them to police custody for three days. Both the accused are drivers in private vehicles.”
During interrogation, the men told the police that they did not want to attack the woman, but the car hit her while they were taking it in reverse.
“Neither accused has any previous criminal record. The complainant is a housewife,” said Assistant Police Inspector Anil Kekan, who is investigating the case.