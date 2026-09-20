Two men run car over Pune woman after she tells them not to drink in public

The police arrested the men on charges including attempt to murder and rash driving. (File Photo)

Two men ran a car over a woman who was out with her pet dog in Pune’s Balewadi area after she objected to their drinking liquor inside the vehicle, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the woman sustained severe injuries, including a collarbone fracture, in the incident that occurred near Dasara Chowk on the night of September 16. Around 8.30 pm, the two men, sitting in a car, asked the woman whether her dog would bite.

While responding to them, the woman saw that both men were allegedly consuming liquor in the car. She told them that it was not a place for liquor consumption, according to her complaint.