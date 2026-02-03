Bakeries, dhabas and tandoor hotels to face legal action in Pune for not shifting to green fuel usage

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation is struggling to determine the exact number of bakeries and eateries in the city, as most operate illegally.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readFeb 3, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Sonune said the action would involve issuing a notice, followed by sealing the premises, adding that PMC had given sufficient time for the eateries to shift to green fuels. (File photo)
Citing the directions of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ban the use of wood or charcoal for cooking or baking, the Pune civic body Monday warned of legal action against bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, dhabas, and tandoor hotels for not shifting to green fuels.

On February 13, 2024, MPCB issued guidelines directing a shift, within a year, to using green fuel instead of wood or charcoal for cooking or baking, to reduce air pollution from smoke generated by traditional fuels.

“The MPCB deadline to shift to green fuel from wood or charcoal use for cooking and baking is over. Thus, all bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, dhabas, and tandoor hotels should shift to using green fuels such as LPG, PNG, or electricity. The civic administration will start surprise inspection and those found violating the MPCB guidelines will have to face legal action,” said Prithviraj B P, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Ganesh Sonune, Environment Officer, PMC, said, “All the 15 ward offices have been asked to keep a watch on bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, dhabas, and tandoor hotels through inspection at regular intervals. Action should be taken against all those still using wood or charcoal.”

Sonune said the action would involve issuing a notice, followed by sealing the premises, adding that PMC had given sufficient time for the eateries to shift to green fuels.

“It has been observed that the bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, dhabas, and tandoor hotels are not taking MPCB guidelines seriously, and not shifting completely to green fuel,” Sonune said.

Meanwhile, PMC is struggling to determine the exact number of bakeries and eateries in the city, as most operate illegally.

“It has been a year since PMC has been trying to find the exact number of bakeries operational in the civic jurisdiction. We have received information from the Bakery Association that 750 registered bakeries are operational in the city, and 250 are in the city’s suburbs. However, their addresses are not known,” said another civic officer.

Live Blog
