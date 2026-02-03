Bakeries, dhabas and tandoor hotels to face legal action in Pune for not shifting to green fuel usage

Sonune said the action would involve issuing a notice, followed by sealing the premises, adding that PMC had given sufficient time for the eateries to shift to green fuels. (File photo)

Citing the directions of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ban the use of wood or charcoal for cooking or baking, the Pune civic body Monday warned of legal action against bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, dhabas, and tandoor hotels for not shifting to green fuels.

On February 13, 2024, MPCB issued guidelines directing a shift, within a year, to using green fuel instead of wood or charcoal for cooking or baking, to reduce air pollution from smoke generated by traditional fuels.

“The MPCB deadline to shift to green fuel from wood or charcoal use for cooking and baking is over. Thus, all bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, dhabas, and tandoor hotels should shift to using green fuels such as LPG, PNG, or electricity. The civic administration will start surprise inspection and those found violating the MPCB guidelines will have to face legal action,” said Prithviraj B P, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).