Termed as Indias first Quadricycle,the RE60,Bajajs autos maiden foray into the the four-wheeler segment would be ready to hit the roads following the green signal from the government.

Addressing the media in Pune on Friday,Rajeev Bajaj,the managing director of the company,stated that a special committee has been formed to look into the regulatory aspects.

R C Maheshwari,president of the commercial vehicles segment of the company,said the governments decision to given an in-principle approval for the quadricycle had preceded the formation of the committee.

The committee is studying the various norms for the vehicle. Within the next few months,this new class of vehicle would be included in the Central Motor Vehicle Regulation (CMVR), he said.

Bajaj went on to announce that in the scenario of the regulations for the vehicle taking more time,the company would be ready to export its products. Sri Lanka,Bangladesh,Nigeria and Egypt are potential markets for us, he said. He reasoned that these countries are the largest export destinations for their three-wheelers.

Bajaj refrained from speculating on the possible pricing of the vehicle or the cost of project and production. He stated that company has saved around Rs 3,00 crore in terms of initial investments as they have revamped their erstwhile scooter plant in Aurangabad for the manufacture of RE60. The plant has the capacity to produce 200 units per day,and can be scaled up if need be, he said.

The vehicle,which was unveiled in the Auto Expo in New Delhi in 2012,is primarily for transport within cities.

The vehicle has low emissions,is lightweight,and has a maximum speed of 70 kmph. The vehicle can function on duel fuel and Bajaj confided that in near future they might come out with a diesel version also.

