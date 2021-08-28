Bajaj Group, Pune Zilla Parishad to conduct mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on August 31

Bajaj Group, in collaboration with the Pune Zilla Parishad, is organising a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on August 31 across various centres in 13 tehsils of rural Pune.

The initiative aims at administering Covid-19 vaccines to the residents in the remotest parts of Pune Rural area.

Bajaj Group of companies — Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance Ltd — have shared 1.5 lakh doses of the Covidshield vaccine with the Zilla Parishad.

The vaccination drive will be conducted in the tehsils of Ambegaon, Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur, and Velha.

Individuals above the age of 18 will be vaccinated, with a special focus on senior citizens, the differently abled, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and people with comorbidities.

“In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all the citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life.” Pankaj Ballabh, the CSR head of Bajaj said.

Currently, in Pune, there are 4,403 active cases in hospitals and 4,544 under home isolation. Pune registered 14 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, taking the cumulative toll to 18,646.