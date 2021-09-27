Bajaj group joins hands with PMC to conduct mega vaccination drive in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Bajaj Group are jointly conducting a mega Covid vaccination drive across 187 centres (CVC) in Pune from September 27, Monday.

As a part of its continued efforts in helping residents of Pune stay protected against the likely third wave of Covid-19, Bajaj Group companies – Bajaj Finserv Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd., have provided 1 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the Pune Municipal Corporation to conduct the mega drive for the residents of urban areas of Pune, stated a press release.

The inauguration ceremony of the mega vaccination drive witnessed presence of Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor, Pune City, Sunita Wadekar, Dy. Mayor, Pune City, Dr. Swadhin Kshatriya, State Chief Commissioner of Right to Service, Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, PMC, Dr. Kunal Khemnar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, Ravindra Binwade, Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, Ashish Bharti, MoH, Department of Health, Dr. Suryakant Deokar, Chief Immunization Officer, Pune, Ajay Khedekar, Chairman Sports Committee, PMC, Rajeev Jain, Managing Director BFL, Devang Mody- Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited, Deepak Reddy- Group Head Human Resources, Bajaj Finserv Limited, Shri Ajay Sathe- Group Head CSR, Bajaj Finserv Limited, Colonel Randolph Vaz- Head Admin & Security, Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Ajay Sathe, CSR Head, Bajaj Finserv said, “The mega vaccination drive organised last month in the rural Pune was a massive success and the drive successfully administered more than 2.5 lakhs doses across the district. Now our target is to assist the authorities in vaccinating the urban population of Pune. It’s our collective responsibility to come forward in ways more than ever before in this fight against Covid-19.”

Pune City Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We would like thank Bajaj Group for providing 1 lakh doses of Covishield, which will be distributed across all 15 wards. This has been a great support to the City.”

PMC Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The initiative aims at administering Covid-19 vaccines to cover more citizens. The support will accelerate the PMC objective to cover 100 per cent of eligible citizen. This is truly a special initiative from Bajaj Group companies under CSR. It will make positive difference to society in order to win the war against Covid-19.”