Pune Inc | How foundation started as weekend activity brings music education to 8,000 govt school students

Whichever way they looked, musicians Dakshayani Athalye and Mandar Karanjkar would find themselves facing the same void—an absence of deep appreciation for music among people. When it came to schools, the problem looked likely to stay. Fewer than 3 per cent of children in India’s government schools have systematic opportunities to learn and appreciate any form of music.

Athalye and Karanjkar founded the Baithak Foundation as a weekend activity in 2015 to take music directly into schools. Soon, they had 137 government schools. At present, they have memorandums of understanding with 150 schools, for a minimum of three years, and the schools don’t have to pay anything. This means that more than 8,000 children regularly sit and listen to concerts, participate in immersive workshops, and more than 100 of them receive weekly training in a chosen art form. Promising artists under the age of 35 are the primary participants of this work.

What sets the Baithak Foundation apart is that it has created a financial model for sustainability.

“We set up the Baithak Foundation with some core principles. One was our APT Project, which stands for anubhav, parichay and taleem, a three-year intervention that systematically introduces traditional art forms, from vocal and instrumental to dance, to children from marginalised communities. Our second value is that no artist who works with us is ever going to perform without a fee. The arts are, in public perception, delinked from money so that artists are exploited most of the time in the show business. They don’t get paid well, and they are asked to perform for free and for exposure on stage. We forget that the arts survive with patronage,” says Athalye, the CEO.

Karanjkar is the chief communications officer of Baithak.

Dakshayani Athalye and Mandar Karanjkar. (Photo by special arrangement) Dakshayani Athalye and Mandar Karanjkar. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Baithak Foundation has secured institutional and individual supporters, philanthropic organisations, CSR projects, patrons, and well-wishers to finance the work. “Fundraising is always tough, even after we have completed 10 years,” says Athalye. She adds that they present information about their projects to different people and ask for support. “Consistency is key. Only if donors find the work meaningful will they end up supporting an arts organisation,” says Athalye. Baithak will be conducting a series of events to mark its 10th anniversary. The first of the series, featuring Shweta Prachande, a Bharatanaytam dancer, will be held on April 25 at the Pune International Centre.

Average cost Rs 10,000

The concerts that the Baithak Foundation holds in schools have an average cost of Rs 10,000. But by delivering programmes across multiple schools with multiple artists and offering recurring opportunities, they can provide sizeable income to young artists.

The foundation’s large-scale events, such as the annual Pune Kabir Festival, can cost up to Rs 3 lakh, even for a single evening show.

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“Most of the time, the artist honorarium is still manageable, but allied elements, such as sound, lights, venue and tech, cost a lot,” says Athalye.

In the Union budget this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of the immense potential of the orange economy, which relates to creativity and culture.

Athalye says that while the rise of big shows is usually seen as a marker of a healthy and growing economy, the popularity of smaller endeavours, home concerts, and society-level performances is what truly matters. “And that is where actually artists get paid well,” she says.

The Baithak Foundation is looking to grow organically. “All our donors expect is that we deliver our programmes at the quality we promise and with an understanding of the ecosystem so that we keep improving,” says Athalye.