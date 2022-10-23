Badminton tournament: 3 unseeded players make to semifinal round

Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Unseeded players Kaushal Dharmamer, Mansi Singh and K Jagadeesha have made it to the semifinal round in their respective groups of the ‘Yonex Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India Memorial Senior Ranking Badminton Championship’ at the Modern PDMBA Complex on Saturday.
Singh has shocked second seed Tara Shah 21-13, 14-21 and 21-17 to enter the Women’s Singles semifinal.
Also, Dharmamer stunned eighth seed Pranav Rao 21-17 and 21-17; and Jagadeesha beat 13th seed Munawer Mohammed 21-15, 13-21 and 21-15 to storm into the Men’s Singles semifinal round. Top seed Malvika Bansod, and third seed Purva Barve made it to the Women’s Singles’ semifinal round.