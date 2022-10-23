scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Badminton tournament: 3 unseeded players make to semifinal round

Singh has shocked second seed Tara Shah 21-13, 14-21 and 21-17 to enter the Women’s Singles semifinal.

All India Memorial Senior Ranking Badminton Championship’ (file)

Unseeded players Kaushal Dharmamer, Mansi Singh and K Jagadeesha have made it to the semifinal round in their respective groups of the ‘Yonex Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India Memorial Senior Ranking Badminton Championship’ at the Modern PDMBA Complex on Saturday.

Singh has shocked second seed Tara Shah 21-13, 14-21 and 21-17 to enter the Women’s Singles semifinal.

More from Pune

Also, Dharmamer stunned eighth seed Pranav Rao 21-17 and 21-17; and Jagadeesha beat 13th seed Munawer Mohammed 21-15, 13-21 and 21-15 to storm into the Men’s Singles semifinal round. Top seed Malvika Bansod, and third seed Purva Barve made it to the Women’s Singles’ semifinal round.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:06:13 am
Next Story

Govt to HC: Will release Rs 25 crore to Panvel civic body to pay salaries

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement