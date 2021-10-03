Badminton coach arrested for sexually harassing teen player in Pune

The Hinjewadi police arrested a 36-year-old badminton coach over allegations of sexually harassing a 14-year-old player at a sporting facility in Pune.

According to the FIR registered on Saturday evening, the accused – who coaches the complainant – asked the teenager to keep the shuttle box in the gymnasium locker around 10 am that day and followed her there. He enquired about her absence during some coaching sessions and said she has a promising future ahead.

On the pretext of shaking the girl’s hand, he pulled her closer and inappropriately touched and hugged her. As the girl freed herself and began to walk away, he allegedly tried to stop her again by holding her hand, the complaint said.

“The girl, who is 14, told her mother about the incident. They approached us and registered an FIR, following which the coach has been placed under arrest,” said Sub-Inspector Kiran Shinde, who is investigating the case. A Pune court has remanded him in police custody till Monday.

Police have booked the coach under IPC section 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty of woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).