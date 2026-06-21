Two killed, one injured as BMW crashes into divider, overturns on Mumbai-Vadodara highway

The accident occurred around 4 am near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said. (Representative Image)

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured after a BMW allegedly being driven at high speed crashed into a road divider and overturned multiple times on the Mumbai-Vadodara highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh Dighe (26) and Rikeba Jacob (24), both residents of Badlapur. Another occupant, Anand, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

According to a preliminary investigation, the car hit the divider, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a halt, leaving it badly mangled.