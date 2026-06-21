Two killed, one injured as BMW crashes into divider, overturns on Mumbai-Vadodara highway

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Two persons were killed and another seriously injured after a BMW allegedly being driven at high speed crashed into a road divider and overturned multiple times on the Mumbai-Vadodara highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district early Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred around 4 am near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said.
The deceased were identified as Yogesh Dighe (26) and Rikeba Jacob (24), both residents of Badlapur. Another occupant, Anand, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.
According to a preliminary investigation, the car hit the divider, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a halt, leaving it badly mangled.
Local residents and passing motorists rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash and alerted the authorities.
The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation. A forensic team visited the site and collected evidence.
Officials said they are examining all angles, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
(With PTI inputs)