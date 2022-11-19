Bacterial resistance to antibiotics causes 1.27 million deaths per year: WHO official

BACTERIAL RESISTANCE to antibiotics directly causes 1.27 million annual deaths globally and indirectly contributes or is associated with an additional 4.95 million deaths annually, according to Dr H Getahun, director of Global Coordination and Partnership on Antimicrobial resistance – World Health Organisation (AMR-WHO).

He was addressing the media virtually at the second annual global media forum leading up to the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (November 18-24). According to a 2017 World Bank report, if no action is taken now, antimicrobial resistance is may cause US$ 1.2 trillion additional health expenditure per year by 2050, and push up to 24 million more people, particularly in low-income countries, into extreme poverty by 2030, said Dr Getahun.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat. Researchers estimated that AMR in bacteria caused an estimated 1.27 mn deaths in 2019.

Dr Kamini Walia, senior scientist at ICMR, said at the media forum meeting, “To contain antimicrobial resistance, we need better evidence-backed actions; improve diagnostic stewardship and have good infection control practices in the hospitals and the community. Without these pillars – we cannot truly practice antimicrobial stewardship.”