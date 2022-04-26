Babasaheb worked to maintain a parliamentary democracy, says Pawar

“TODAY, BABASAHEB Ambedkar’s contributions to writing the Constitution hold a distinct significance. In a large country like India, with…. diversity, Babasaheb has worked, through the Constitution, to maintain a parliamentary democracy,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said at an event in Pune on Monday. Pawar was speaking at an event to mark the silver jubilee of Symbiosis Society’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum and Memorial.

“Babasaheb had taken many important and strategic decisions for the country, apart from his contribution towards the country’s Constitution, in the best interest of the country…,” he added.

S B Mujumdar, Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, said that while the establishment of the museum had faced opposition from environmentalists, it was then chief minister Pawar who had laid the foundation stone in 1990.

Later, while addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, Pawar said, “People get anxious after losing power. Not everyone is like me, and this is not the first time. In the year 1980, at 12.30 pm, I was informed that our government was dismissed. I, along with my friends, packed my things and moved to another place at 7 in the morning…we all went to watch a cricket match at Wankhede stadium. Some people are very upset these days, I do not blame them…”.