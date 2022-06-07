‘Baatein Unlocked’ to boost youths’ access to reproductive health info across states

‘Baatein Unlocked’, a new movement, has been launched for youths across states to improve access, increase participation and strengthen collective action to demand and access family planning and reproductive health information and services that respond to their needs.

Launched by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Jhpiego, using multimedia tools and digital platforms, the movement will work in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, by creating platforms for vulnerable and disadvantaged youth to fully participate in decision-making and lead healthy lives.

Sakshi Patel, lead facilitator of Sambhavna Fellowship, Had Anhad and founder of ‘Express Yourself Community’ where young people connect with each other and discuss social issues, said in an official statement, “There are many issues around sexual and reproductive health that young people feel awkward talking about. As a result, there are many misconceptions and myths that derive from shyness, lack of resources and limited awareness. Young people are not engaging with each other, and they often do not have safe and confidential spaces to discuss these critical issues… Baatein Unlocked provides us with that platform where we can come together to overcome our taboos and prejudices together.”

Implemented under USAID’s MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash program, ‘Baatein Unlocked’ will bring together youth-centric organisations, civil society groups, traditional and non-traditional media, digital platforms, youth groups and influencers to accelerate improvement in young people’s health outcomes in the country.

Youths aged 15-19 make up more than 27.5 per cent of India’s population. Dr Somesh Kumar, country director of Jhpiego India, an international non-profit health organisation affiliated with The Johns Hopkins University, said, “Baatein Unlocked, the youth-led movement, will support young people to reach their full potential, and provide an enabling environment for adolescent and youth-friendly health services”.