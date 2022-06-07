Pune: BA.5 subvariant of Omicron detected in 31-year-old woman; asymptomatic and recovered, say health officials

The latest report of whole genome sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune has found a 31 year old woman from the city positive for BA.5 sub variant of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Just ten days ago, Maharashtra had reported its first cases of the Covid 19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune.

India had reported the first case of BA.4 subvariant from Hyderabad earlier and later the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium had confirmed the detection of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing told the Indian Express that it was early days yet but there were chances of these sub variants now dominating.

“We are awaiting results of the genome sequencing of samples from Mumbai,” Dr Karyakarte said. Presently according to a state health department report more than 68 per cent of new covid infections across Maharashtra are from Mumbai.

As on today, there are 8432 active cases in the state, Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said. According to the state health department officials the woman was asymptomatic and had been in home isolation. She has recovered. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 1881 new cases today. There was no death however and according to the report the case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Districts have been urged to increase testing and also stay alert for clusters of cases. According to a Pune health department report a total of 130 new cases were recorded on Tuesday. Of these 81 were from the city and 31 from Pimpri Chinchwad.

Health officials pointed out the need for preventive measures like masking and stepping up vaccination. Dr Karyakarte also said that an alert should be maintained on hospitalisation rates and deaths.