BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected in Pune man

Genome sequencing of samples has been able to pick sporadic cases of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron in Pune, Maharashtra. A report on genetic sequencing from B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Saturday diagnosed a 37-year-old man from Pune with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. He returned from England on May 21 and has been fully vaccinated.

His sample was processed at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune. “The patient, who had mild symptoms, was diagnosed with Covid on June 2 and cured after being in home isolation,” Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer has said.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, state coordinator for genome sequencing, said there was no major symptom and the authorities are keeping a close watch on ICU and hospital admissions. We are also tracking the variant, and so far sporadic cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron are being diagnosed.

Maharashtra had reported its first cases of Covid-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in at least seven cases in Pune. A 31-year-old woman from the city tested positive for BA.5 sub-variant on June 7.

There are 14,858 active cases in the state Saturday. Of the 2,922 new cases reported, a total of 228 were from Pune district. Testing has been increased in Pune. Around 2,699 samples were tested, of which 222 were positive for Covid 19 infection Friday. Of these, 137 were from the city and 50 from Pimpri Chinchwad.