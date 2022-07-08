BA.2.75 variant in 20 cases from Nagpur division: Study

A PRELIMINARY clinical study of 75 patients with BA.2.74, BA.2.75, and BA.2.76 sub-variants of the Omicron has shown that a majority had mild symptoms. There were no deaths and none of the patients required oxygen, the study conducted by B J Medical College, Pune has found.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra nodal officer for genome sequencing said that presently clinical data indicates that patients have had mild symptoms. “We assessed 75 patients, who had infection in the current surge and were detected with the sub-variants. They were from Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur. There were no deaths and none of them required oxygen support,” Dr Karyakarte told The Indian Express.

Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer said that studies are ongoing to further understand the impact of the sub-variants. On Thursday, 20 new patients of BA.2.75 were found in the Nagpur division. According to the latest report released by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Nagpur, 20 new patients of BA.2.75 have been found in the Nagpur division.

All these samples were collected between June 15 and July 5. Of the 20 patients, four are above 50 years while 9 are in the 19-25 age group. There were six in the 26-50 age group and one was less than 18 years. Seventeen of these patients were vaccinated and based on the preliminary information, all these patients were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and all have recovered from their illness by now, Dr Awate said.

State health authorities have undertaken a detailed epidemiological investigation of these patients. Presently, the tally of BA.2.75 variant patients in the state stands at 30.

As of Thursday, there are 19,413 active cases in the state of which the highest infected cases are from Pune (6,079) followed by Mumbai (4,875), Thane (3,131), Raigad (893) and Nagpur (656).

According to Pune district health department on an average 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection are being detected daily in the past few days.

The authorities said that close to 7,000 samples are being tested daily. Over 5,000 people are in home isolation while 241 have been hospitalised.