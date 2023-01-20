Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Prison dept to release 189 convicts on Republic Day

The Maharashtra prison department has decided to release 189 convicts lodged in different jails across the state on Republic Day, as a part of a government’s special remission scheme on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

In June 2022, the Union Home Ministry had issued guidelines to states in the regard, stating that the remission was to apply “to specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct

during their term in prisons… especially those with no punishment during the convict period in the last three years”.

Those to be released included women and transgender convicts aged 50 and

above, male convicts aged 60 and above, physically challenged/disabled convicts with 70 per cent disability or more (duly certified by a medical board) who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence, it said, adding that terminally ill convicts or indigent inmates who have completed their sentence but are in jail due to non-payment of fine imposed on them by waiving off the fine are also included in the list.

Listing out those who cannot be granted such remission, the guidelines mentioned those serving a death sentence or the same commuted to life; a lesser sentence in an offence that also carries death sentence; guilty of rape or child sex abuse, sentenced for acts of terrorism, offences against the state and in counterfeit currency cases; convicted for dowry deaths; convicted for drug offences or under weapons of mass destruction laws; and found guilty of corruption.

According to the remission scheme, these prisoners are being released in three phases on Independence Day — on August 15, 2022 (Republic Day), January 26, 2023 (Republic Day), and again August 15, 2023 (this Independence Day). A press release issued by the state prison department on Thursday

stated that under the special remission scheme, 189 prisoners will be released on January 26.