Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

AYUSH helped many, says Sarbananda Sonowal

"It has the potential to deliver even more," he told the mediapersons during a visit to the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) in Pune on Saturday.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his visit to the National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune on Saturday. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the AYUSH scheme has benefitted many and been widely accepted across the country.

While taking stock of various activities at NIN, also known as Bapu Bhawan, which is located in Pune’s Tadiwala Road, Sonowal said that the AYUSH Ministry and the Health and Family Welfare Ministry have been working together to bring about a positive change in the society.

He also met a group of 50 natives of Assam, and offered a floral tribute to Late Bhupen Hazarika on his 11th death anniversary on Saturday.

Professor Dr K Satya Lakshmi, NIN director, gave a detailed presentation of the ongoing activities at the naturopathy organisation.

Inaugurates telemedicine centre at Symbiosis

Sonowal also inaugurated the Centre for Integrated Telemedicine Services at the Symbiosis International University (SIU) campus in Lavale on Saturday, saying that it will provide telemedicine consultation to patients’ undertaking consultation and treatment at the Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC).

Symbiosis will train its staff such as ASHA workers in villages on how to access help from the telemedicine centre.

Patients will be provided with telemedicine services across clinical disciplines of Allopathy — all specialities, Homeopathy, and Ayurveda through the SUHRC centres in 22 villages adopted by the SIU at Mulkhed in Kondhawe Dhawade among other centres, Sonowal said.

Sonowal also felicitated renowned Ayurvedic experts Dr Shubhash Ranade and Dr Sunanda Ranade, and interacted with the deans of AYUSH Medical Colleges in Pune to understand the functioning and related issues of AYUSH Medical colleges in the city.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:27:02 am
