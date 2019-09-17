‘Ayurvedic’ doctor treats cardiac arrest patient after taking advice from cardiologist over text, man dies

The Pune City Police has booked 15 parties including former district health officer, a cardiologist from a prominent hospital, a private healthcare company, a multispeciality hospital in Narge and its doctors, in connection with the death of a patient who suffered heart attack on July 21, 2018.

Kashinath Sudagar Talekar (69), a resident of Magarpatta City in Hadapsar, has lodged the FIR in the case at Sinhagad police station.

According to the police, Talekar’s relative Ganesh Tatyaba Gore suffered heart attack on July 21, 2018. He was admitted to the Adhar Multispeciality Hospital in Narhegaon. The doctor present at the hospital, who was allegedly not registered as per the Maharashtra Medical Practioners Act 1961, despite knowing that he was not a cardiologist but only an “ayurvedic doctor”, continued treatment on the patient suffering from heart attack.

The doctor also allegedly sent ECG report of the patient over WhatsApp to a cardiologist working with a prominent hospital on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. Police said the cardiologist allegedly asked the doctor at Adhar hospital to give “Elaxim 30” injection to the heart patient.

The doctor allegedly caused a delay of three hours in giving injection to the patient. Meanwhile, a woman doctor from the prominent hospital, who came to Adhar hospital, took the patient in an ambulance. But after travelling some distance, the patient was brought back to Adhar hospital without giving any treatment. The situation of the patient deteriorated and he died. The complainant has alleged that delay and negligence by the doctors caused the patient’s death.

It is also alleged in the FIR that the building of Adhar Multispeciality Hospital is illegally constructed and registered with the government using forged documents, doctors and staff employed at the hospital are not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council and Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine. It is also alleged that the then district health officer gave permission for construction of the hospital illegally.

Senior Police Inspector Duryodhan Pawar said, “The complainant approached us with his complaint about a week ago. Based on the complaint, we have lodged the FIR in this case. Sections of IPC for negligence are not invoked yet. Further investigation is on and no arrests have been made so far.”