Ayurveda not only heals body, but also the mind: Governor

WHILE ALLOPATHY and Homoeopathy treatments think only about the body, Ayurveda goes a step ahead and takes into consideration both body and the mind and thus it helps in spiritual uplift, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Sunday. He was paying tributes to Ayurveda legend Dr Balaji Tambe for his enormous work after unveiling his bust at Atmasantulana village at Karla in Pune district.

Veena Tambe, Chairperson, Balaji Tambe Foundation, Dr Malvika Tambe, Managing Director, Balaji Tambe Healthcare, Sunil Tambe, Santulan Ayurveda India Managing Director and Sanjay Tambe, Santulan Ayurveda Germany Managing Director were present on the occasion.

“Along with physical treatment, Ayurveda also cures our mind. With mental well-being, it helps in spiritual uplift. Today, we unveiled Dr Balaji Tambe’s bust and I am confident that Dr Malvika Tambe and her colleagues will successfully carry forward his legacy,” Koshyari said while also stressing on how Ayurveda helped him in his life.

“Ayurvedic treatment, yoga and meditation are growing in foreign countries in recent years. Many Indians are learning this treatment and practicing it in foreign countries. Even people there are accepting meditation and yoga for mental well-being. However, in our own country, people are still not giving due importance to this therapy,” said Koshyari.

MP Shriniwas Patil, Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare and Maval MP Shrirang Barne, were also effusive in their praise for Dr Balaji Tambe and his family.

“Dr Tambe by profession was an Ayurveda doctor, by education he was an engineer but by behaviour he was a social worker,” Patil said.

Dr Malvika Tambe presented the opening remarks while Sunil Tambe expressed vote of thanks.

The programme was moderated by Vasundhara Kashikar.